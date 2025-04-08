Deep Dive Into Chewy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.17, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 5.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $39.08.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Chewy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $36.00|$40.00 | |David Bellinger |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $43.00|$42.00 | |Steven Zaccone |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $42.00|$40.00 | |Alexandra Steiger |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $45.00|$40.00 | |Steven Shemesh |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $42.00|$42.00 | |Doug Anmuth |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $40.00|$38.00 | |Seth Basham |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $39.00|$39.00 | |Trevor Young |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $44.00|$40.00 | |Nicholas Jones |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $37.00|$37.00 | |Seth Basham |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $39.00|$39.00 | |Lauren Schenk |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $40.00|$38.00 | |Mark Mahaney |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $47.00|$34.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chewy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chewy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Chewy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chewy analyst ratings.

Discovering Chewy: A Closer Look

Chewy is the largest e-commerce petcare retailer in the US, generating $11.9 billion in fiscal 2024 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Understanding the Numbers: Chewy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chewy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.91% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chewy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings.

