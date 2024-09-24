Deep Dive Into CF Industries Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Ratings for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CF Industries Holdings, revealing an average target of $86.58, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.86% increase from the previous average price target of $84.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of CF Industries Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $92.00 $88.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $88.00 $80.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $83.00 $76.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $78.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $83.00 $87.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $90.00 John Roberts UBS Lowers Neutral $78.00 $86.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CF Industries Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of CF Industries Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CF Industries Holdings analyst ratings.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Financial Milestones: CF Industries Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CF Industries Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CF Industries Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CF

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Stifel Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.