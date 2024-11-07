Deep Dive Into Cencora Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Cencora (NYSE:COR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $270.83, a high estimate of $287.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. Experiencing a 0.86% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $273.17.

The standing of Cencora among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Belton Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $285.00 $250.00 John Belton Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $250.00 $270.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $275.00 $277.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $245.00 $275.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $283.00 $287.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $287.00 $280.00

All You Need to Know About Cencora

Cencora is one of three domestic leading pharmaceutical wholesalers. It sources and distributes branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. It and McKesson and Cardinal Health constitute over 90% of the us pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cencora also provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health). Cencora expanded its international presence in 2021 by purchasing Alliance Healthcare, one of the leading drug wholesalers in Europe.

Financial Insights: Cencora

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cencora displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cencora's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cencora's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 48.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cencora's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

