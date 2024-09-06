Deep Dive Into Cencora Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $277.67, a high estimate of $287.00, and a low estimate of $249.00. This current average has increased by 1.4% from the previous average price target of $273.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cencora. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $283.00 $287.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $287.00 $280.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $249.00 $236.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $287.00 $285.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $280.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cencora. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cencora compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cencora's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cencora's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cencora's Background

Cencora is one of three domestic leading pharmaceutical wholesalers. It sources and distributes branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. It and McKesson and Cardinal Health constitute over 90% of the us pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cencora also provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health). Cencora expanded its international presence in 2021 by purchasing Alliance Healthcare, one of the leading drug wholesalers in Europe.

Cencora's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cencora's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.9% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cencora's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cencora's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 48.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cencora's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cencora's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

