Deep Dive Into Cencora Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Cencora (NYSE:COR) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cencora and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $276.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $287.00 and a low estimate of $249.00. Observing a 1.99% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $271.20.

The standing of Cencora among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $287.00 $280.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $249.00 $236.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $287.00 $285.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $280.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00

About Cencora

Cencora is one of three domestic leading pharmaceutical wholesalers. It sources and distributes branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. It and McKesson and Cardinal Health constitute over 90% of the us pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cencora also provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health). Cencora expanded its international presence in 2021 by purchasing Alliance Healthcare, one of the leading drug wholesalers in Europe.

Cencora's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Cencora displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cencora's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.65% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 48.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cencora's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, Cencora faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

