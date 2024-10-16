Deep Dive Into Casey's General Stores Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $404.43, a high estimate of $444.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Marking an increase of 2.81%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $393.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Casey's General Stores. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $440.00 $435.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $435.00 - John Royall JP Morgan Raises Underweight $337.00 $300.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $425.00 $415.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $403.00 $393.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $300.00 $298.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $444.00 $420.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $435.00 $410.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $393.00 $393.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Casey's General Stores. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Casey's General Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Casey's General Stores's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's serves as the nation's third-largest convenience store chain with its more than 2,600 locations primarily positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic driver, about two thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates most of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Casey's General Stores

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Casey's General Stores's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casey's General Stores's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Casey's General Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

