Deep Dive Into Casey's General Stores Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $404.92, a high estimate of $445.00, and a low estimate of $361.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.66% from the previous average price target of $362.64.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Casey's General Stores among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $393.00 $393.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $410.00 $410.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $410.00 $405.00 Charles Cerankosky Northcoast Research Announces Buy $410.00 - Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $415.00 $340.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $400.00 $305.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $420.00 $375.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Raises Buy $410.00 $350.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $445.00 $342.00 Irene Nattel RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $361.00 $322.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $375.00 $337.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Casey's General Stores. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Casey's General Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Casey's General Stores's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's serves as the nation's third-largest convenience store chain with its more than 2,600 locations primarily positioned in the Midwest United States. About half of Casey's stores are located in rural towns with populations under 5,000. While fueling stations serve as a key traffic generator, about two thirds of the company's gross profit stems from in-store sales of grocery items, prepared meals, and general merchandise. Casey's owns more than 90% of its stores and operates most of its warehousing and distribution processes internally.

Understanding the Numbers: Casey's General Stores's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Casey's General Stores showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.15% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casey's General Stores's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casey's General Stores's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Casey's General Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

