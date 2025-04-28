Deep Dive Into Carlyle Secured Lending Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Carlyle Secured Lending, presenting an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.06%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Carlyle Secured Lending by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $14.00|$17.00 | |Melissa Wedel |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $14.00|$17.00 | |Melissa Wedel |JP Morgan |Raises |Underweight | $17.00|$16.00 | |Finian O'Shea |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $17.00|$16.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carlyle Secured Lending. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carlyle Secured Lending. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Secured Lending compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Secured Lending compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Carlyle Secured Lending's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Carlyle Secured Lending's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carlyle Secured Lending analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Inc is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It focuses on providing directly originated, financing solutions across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured lending to middle-market companies located in the United States. The company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt investments in U.S. middle-market companies.

A Deep Dive into Carlyle Secured Lending's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Carlyle Secured Lending's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carlyle Secured Lending's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 86.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Secured Lending's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Secured Lending's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carlyle Secured Lending's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CGBD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CGBD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.