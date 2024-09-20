Deep Dive Into Capricor Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.0, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.80, the current average has increased by 0.88%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Capricor Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $8.00 $8.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Jason McCarthy Maxim Group Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capricor Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Capricor Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capricor Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Capricor Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other medical conditions. The company's development stage product pipeline includes CAP-1002, for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program and COVID-19 Program; CDC-Exosomes (CAP-2003); and Exosome-mRNA vaccine.

Breaking Down Capricor Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Capricor Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Capricor Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -276.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -73.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capricor Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -25.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Capricor Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

