Deep Dive Into Capri Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.2, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A 13.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $47.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Capri Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Maintains Neutral $41.00 $41.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $39.00 $41.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $43.00 $57.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $41.00 $56.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Capri Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Capri Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Capri Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Capri Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

Capri Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Capri Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.18% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Capri Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capri Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capri Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

