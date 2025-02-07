Deep Dive Into Camden Prop Trust Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Camden Prop Trust, presenting an average target of $125.67, a high estimate of $138.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Highlighting a 1.14% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $127.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $122.00 $121.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $127.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $126.00 $138.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $121.00 $121.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $125.00 $129.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Announces Overweight $138.00 - Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $128.00 $129.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $130.00 $132.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $121.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Camden Prop Trust's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Camden Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities across the United States. The company's real estate portfolio consists primarily of apartment properties throughout the Sun Belt. Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta represent some of Camden's largest housing markets in terms of apartment units. The firm derives nearly all of its revenue from the leasing of properties to tenants through short-term agreements. Camden Property derives the majority of its revenue from the Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and southeastern Florida areas.

Understanding the Numbers: Camden Prop Trust's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Camden Prop Trust's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

