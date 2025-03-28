Deep Dive Into Camden Prop Trust Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $127.92, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has increased by 2.68% from the previous average price target of $124.58.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Camden Prop Trust is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $138.00 $125.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $129.00 $122.00 Linda Tsai Jefferies Raises Buy $139.00 $117.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $130.00 $126.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $135.00 $130.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $123.00 $121.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $127.00 $118.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $122.00 $121.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $127.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $126.00 $138.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $121.00 $121.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $125.00 $129.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Camden Prop Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 177 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,996 apartment homes across the United States.

Key Indicators: Camden Prop Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

