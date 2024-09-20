Deep Dive Into Cadence Bank Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cadence Bank and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $34.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.03% increase from the previous average price target of $32.32.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cadence Bank is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $30.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $31.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $30.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $39.00 $34.50 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $31.00 Brad Milsaps Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $33.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $33.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $29.00 $31.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cadence Bank. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Bank compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cadence Bank's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Cadence Bank is a bank based in the United States. The operating segments are Corporate Banking segment focuses on C&I, business banking, and commercial real estate lending to clients in the geographic footprint, Community Banking segment provides a broad range of banking services through the branch network to serve the needs of community businesses and individual consumers in the geographic footprint, Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans, selling mortgage loans in the secondary market and servicing the mortgage loans, Banking Services segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a widerange of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth, General Corporate and Other segment.

Financial Milestones: Cadence Bank's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Bank's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Bank's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Bank's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cadence Bank's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

