Deep Dive Into Brixmor Property Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $27.39, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a 6.25% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.78.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Brixmor Property Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $28.00 $26.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $29.00 $26.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $26.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $25.50 $24.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $25.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Brixmor Property Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brixmor Property Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Brixmor Property Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brixmor Property Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Brixmor Property Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brixmor Property Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.9% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brixmor Property Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.88.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

