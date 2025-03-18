Deep Dive Into Brighthouse Finl Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $62.56, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.71% increase from the previous average price target of $50.57.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Brighthouse Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wilma Burdis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $72.00 - Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $41.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $66.00 $60.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $52.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Announces Hold $64.00 - Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $48.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $52.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $41.00 $42.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $56.00 $59.00

Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, Run-off and Corporate and Other. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal, and whole life policies.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Brighthouse Finl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.93%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 59.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brighthouse Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brighthouse Finl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

