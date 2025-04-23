Deep Dive Into Braze Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $48.8, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has decreased by 4.05% from the previous average price target of $50.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Braze. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $38.00|$48.00 | |Michael Berg |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $40.00|$55.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $40.00|$50.00 | |Brian Peterson |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $48.00|$45.00 | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $55.00|$50.00 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $50.00|$45.00 | |Patrick Walravens |Citizens Capital Markets|Maintains |Market Outperform| $68.00|$68.00 | |Michael Berg |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $55.00|$50.00 | |Parker Lane |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $50.00|$48.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 | |Michael Berg |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $50.00|$55.00 | |Brian Peterson |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $45.00|$48.00 | |Brett Huff |Stephens & Co. |Announces |Overweight | $43.00|- | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $50.00|$50.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Braze. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Braze's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Braze's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Braze analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Braze's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Braze's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Braze's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -10.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

