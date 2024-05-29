Deep Dive Into Braze Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.67, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.26%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Braze by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $60.00 $75.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $50.00 $65.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $66.00 $66.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $75.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $65.00 $68.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $58.00 $65.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $75.00 - David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $65.00 $70.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $66.00 $66.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Announces Buy $62.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Braze. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Braze's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Braze's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Braze analyst ratings.

Delving into Braze's Background

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Braze's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Braze's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.72% as of 31 January, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Braze adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRZE

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Dec 2021 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BRZE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.