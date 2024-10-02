Deep Dive Into Booz Allen Hamilton Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $159.25, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Observing a 1.03% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $157.62.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Booz Allen Hamilton. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $158.00 $154.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $165.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Hold $165.00 $140.00 David Strauss Barclays Lowers Underweight $142.00 $153.00 Cai Rumohr TD Cowen Lowers Buy $165.00 $185.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $140.00 $160.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $165.00 $168.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $154.00 $136.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

Booz Allen Hamilton: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Booz Allen Hamilton displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.35, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

