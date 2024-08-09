Deep Dive Into Blue Owl Capital Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Blue Owl Capital, revealing an average target of $16.4, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.12% from the previous average price target of $16.38.

The perception of Blue Owl Capital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.50 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $18.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Announces Market Perform $16.00 - Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corp is a specialty finance company and business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns, including senior secured, subordinated, or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Its investment strategies are intended to generate favorable returns across credit cycles with an emphasis on preserving capital.

Financial Insights: Blue Owl Capital

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Blue Owl Capital faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -34.89% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Capital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 87.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Capital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Capital's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.24.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

