Deep Dive Into Blink Charging Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Blink Charging, presenting an average target of $2.71, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $0.80. This current average has decreased by 28.5% from the previous average price target of $3.79.

The perception of Blink Charging by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |William Grippin |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $0.80|$1.00 | |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $2.00|$3.50 | |Craig Irwin |Roth MKM |Lowers |Buy | $3.00|$4.00 | |Mickey Legg |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $2.00|$5.00 | |Sameer Joshi |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $8.00|$8.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $1.50|$3.00 | |William Grippin |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $1.70|$2.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blink Charging. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blink Charging compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co is an owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services. The company offers both residential and commercial EV charging equipment, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at various location types. The company's business is the sale and distribution of electric vehicle charging equipment and its associated revenues earned from customers and/or Property Partners who use equipment connected to its network. It earns a majority of revenue from U.S.A.

Blink Charging's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Blink Charging's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -29.24%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blink Charging's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -244.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blink Charging's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -46.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blink Charging's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -28.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

