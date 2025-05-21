Deep Dive Into Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.33, a high estimate of $20.50, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 0.87% decrease from the previous average price target of $19.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Blackstone Mortgage Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $19.50 $19.00 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.50 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.50 $20.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $20.50 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $20.50 $19.50 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $19.50 $18.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Blackstone Mortgage Trust. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blackstone Mortgage Trust analyst ratings.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company involved in the origination and purchase of senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The vast majority of the company's asset portfolio is comprised of floating rate loans secured by priority mortgages. These mortgages are mainly derived from office, hotel, and manufactured housing properties. A percentage of the collateralized real estate properties are located in New York, California, and the United Kingdom. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is managed by a subsidiary of The Blackstone Group and benefits from the market data provided by its parent company. Nearly all of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's revenue is generated in the form of interest income.

Breaking Down Blackstone Mortgage Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Blackstone Mortgage Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.85% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone Mortgage Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Blackstone Mortgage Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.33, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

