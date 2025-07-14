Deep Dive Into BlackRock Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BlackRock and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1121.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $1220.00 and a low estimate of $980.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.82% increase from the previous average price target of $1069.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of BlackRock by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $1210.00 $1220.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $1220.00 $990.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1180.00 $1105.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1164.00 $1111.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1115.00 $994.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $1090.00 $1028.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1105.00 $1035.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Lowers Buy $1028.00 $1135.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $980.00 $1010.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackRock. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BlackRock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into BlackRock's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackRock analyst ratings.

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.584 trillion in assets under management at the end of March 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 53% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 4% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Financial Milestones: BlackRock's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BlackRock displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BlackRock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, BlackRock adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

