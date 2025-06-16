Deep Dive Into Bitdeer Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bitdeer Technologies, revealing an average target of $17.11, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 3.17% from the previous average price target of $17.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bitdeer Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $20.00 $15.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $17.00 $13.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $12.00 $25.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bitdeer Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bitdeer Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bitdeer Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Bitdeer Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

Bitdeer Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bitdeer Technologies's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -41.32% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 583.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bitdeer Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 76.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 25.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bitdeer Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

