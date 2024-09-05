Deep Dive Into Biomarin Pharmaceutical Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Ratings for Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Biomarin Pharmaceutical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $108.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $86.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.2% increase from the previous average price target of $108.14.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Biomarin Pharmaceutical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $118.00 $140.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $107.00 $107.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 William Pickering Bernstein Raises Outperform $110.00 $94.00 Phil Nadeau TD Cowen Lowers Buy $120.00 $125.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $86.00 $85.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $112.00 $108.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $100.00 $100.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $111.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $113.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $89.00 $89.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $110.00 $110.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Biomarin Pharmaceutical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

