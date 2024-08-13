Deep Dive Into Bio-Techne Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bio-Techne, presenting an average target of $83.0, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.4% from the previous average price target of $82.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Bio-Techne by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $70.00 $72.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $82.00 $81.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Announces Neutral $85.00 -

All You Need to Know About Bio-Techne

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Bio-Techne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bio-Techne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bio-Techne's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

