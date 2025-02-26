Deep Dive Into Bicycle Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $27.22, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 13.75% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $31.56.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Bicycle Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reni Benjamin Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 $15.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $26.00 $32.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $33.00 $55.00 Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $17.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bicycle Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Bicycle Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bicycle Therapeutics Better

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC.

Bicycle Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Bicycle Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -50.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bicycle Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1898.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bicycle Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

