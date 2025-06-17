Deep Dive Into Belden Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Belden (NYSE:BDC) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $122.0, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.54% lower than the prior average price target of $127.80.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Belden. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 David Williams Benchmark Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $120.00 $139.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Belden. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Belden's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Belden: A Closer Look

Belden designs, manufactures, and markets advanced networking, connectivity, and cable solutions for industrial automation, smart buildings, and broadcast markets. Their portfolio includes cables, connectors, and networking equipment, enabling secure, reliable data transmission for applications in data centers, healthcare, education, hospitality, and more.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Belden

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Belden showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.65% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Belden's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Belden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, Belden faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

