Deep Dive Into Beam Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $55.83, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.22% increase from the previous average price target of $50.20.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Beam Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Buy $69.00 $66.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $45.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $33.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $27.00 $27.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $80.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Beam Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Beam Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Beam Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Beam Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Beam Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in creating genetic medicines based on its base editing technology. This technology enables a new class of genetic medicines that targets a single base in the genome without making a double-stranded break in the DNA. The company's portfolio comprises Gene Correction, Gene Modification, Gene Activation, Gene Silencing, and Multiplex Editing. The company's pipeline programs consist of BEAM-101, ESCAPE, BEAM-302, BEAM-301, and BEAM-201.

Breaking Down Beam Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Beam Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -41.48% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Beam Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -773.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beam Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beam Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Beam Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

