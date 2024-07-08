Deep Dive Into Bank OZK Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $43.57, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Highlighting a 8.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $47.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Bank OZK's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $41.00 $47.00 Jared Shaw Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $35.00 $39.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $50.00 $50.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Sell $37.00 $57.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $48.00 - Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $47.00 $45.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $47.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bank OZK's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bank OZK's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking and other related services.

Bank OZK: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bank OZK's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank OZK's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 42.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank OZK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

