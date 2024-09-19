Deep Dive Into Bank of New York Mellon Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bank of New York Mellon and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $63.82, the current average has increased by 6.55%.

The standing of Bank of New York Mellon among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $66.00 $63.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $65.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $63.00 $61.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $61.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $68.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $63.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Maintains Neutral $65.00 $65.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $61.00 $61.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $47.8 trillion in under custody or administration (as of Dec. 31, 2023), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Bank of New York Mellon's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

