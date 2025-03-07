Deep Dive Into Bank of America Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.27, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.88% from the previous average price target of $51.78.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Bank of America by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David George Baird Raises Outperform $50.00 $45.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $49.00 $50.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $56.00 $54.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $55.00 $54.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $53.00 $52.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $51.00 $53.00 Erika Najarian UBS Announces Buy $53.00 - John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Buy $52.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $54.00 $57.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of America. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bank of America compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Bank of America's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bank of America's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bank of America analyst ratings.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Key Indicators: Bank of America's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Bank of America's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bank of America's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of America's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of America's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Baird Upgrades Underperform Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Jan 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.