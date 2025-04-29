Deep Dive Into Axsome Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (28 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 28 analysts provided ratings for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 11 9 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $177.11, a high estimate of $216.00, and a low estimate of $133.00. Marking an increase of 9.75%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $161.38.

A clear picture of Axsome Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $193.00 $190.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $200.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $153.00 $153.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $216.00 $212.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $153.00 $153.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $160.00 $132.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $190.00 $125.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $212.00 $195.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $153.00 $153.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $190.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $192.00 $143.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $153.00 $153.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $153.00 $133.00 Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $160.00 $140.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $176.00 - Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $167.00 $143.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $195.00 $137.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Marc Goodman Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $150.00 $110.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $133.00 $133.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $137.00 $122.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $143.00 $139.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Axsome Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products includes AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 66.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -63.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -99.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Axsome Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.38, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

