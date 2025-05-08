Deep Dive Into Axalta Coating Systems Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.33, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.55% lower than the prior average price target of $43.83.

The perception of Axalta Coating Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $32.00 $42.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $37.00 $42.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $32.00 $42.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00 Michael Harrison Seaport Global Lowers Buy $47.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axalta Coating Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Axalta Coating Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Axalta Coating Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Axalta Coating Systems Better

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Axalta Coating Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Axalta Coating Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.08% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Axalta Coating Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axalta Coating Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

