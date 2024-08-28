Deep Dive Into Avidity Biosciences Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Avidity Biosciences, presenting an average target of $50.6, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.67% increase from the previous average price target of $43.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Avidity Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gena Wang Barclays Announces Overweight $63.00 - Josh Schimmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Josh Schimmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $54.00 $45.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $46.00 $35.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $45.00 $33.00 Josh Schimmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Avidity Biosciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Avidity Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Avidity Biosciences Better

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product, AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.

Financial Insights: Avidity Biosciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Avidity Biosciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3461.76%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

