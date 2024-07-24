Deep Dive Into Avery Dennison Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $253.37, a high estimate of $274.60, and a low estimate of $241.00. This current average has increased by 4.05% from the previous average price target of $243.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Avery Dennison by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $258.00 $253.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $252.00 $260.00 Lars Kjellberg Stifel Announces Buy $274.60 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $241.00 $230.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Raises Buy $245.00 $240.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $253.00 $248.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avery Dennison's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Avery Dennison's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification, or RFID, inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Avery Dennison: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Avery Dennison's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Avery Dennison adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

