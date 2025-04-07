Deep Dive Into Avery Dennison Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Avery Dennison, revealing an average target of $208.17, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $189.00. Experiencing a 8.16% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $226.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Avery Dennison's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $189.00|$207.00 | |Scott Gaffner |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $225.00|$245.00 | |Matt Roberts |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $208.00|$218.00 | |Michael Roxland |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $215.00|$245.00 | |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $205.00|$210.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $207.00|$235.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avery Dennison's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Avery Dennison's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Avery Dennison Better

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification, or RFID, inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Avery Dennison's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Avery Dennison showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.56% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, Avery Dennison adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

