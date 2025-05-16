Deep Dive Into Autoliv Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $96.83, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. Highlighting a 3.65% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $100.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Autoliv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $112.00 $95.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $97.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $84.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $97.00 $110.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $95.00 $112.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autoliv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autoliv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Autoliv's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Autoliv's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Autoliv: A Closer Look

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Key Indicators: Autoliv's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Autoliv's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, Autoliv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

