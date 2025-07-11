Deep Dive Into Autoliv Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $110.18, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.18% increase from the previous average price target of $98.22.

The standing of Autoliv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $126.00 $108.00 Vanessa Jeffriess Jefferies Announces Buy $140.00 - Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $100.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Announces Outperform $133.00 - Juan Perez-Carrascosa UBS Raises Buy $123.00 $103.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $82.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $112.00 $95.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $97.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $84.00 Luke Junk Baird Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $97.00 $110.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autoliv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Autoliv compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Autoliv's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Autoliv's Background

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Autoliv: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Autoliv faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.41% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.96.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

