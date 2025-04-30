Deep Dive Into AudioEye Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.17, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 13.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $26.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AudioEye by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $26.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $22.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AudioEye. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AudioEye. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AudioEye compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AudioEye compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AudioEye's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AudioEye's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into AudioEye's Background

AudioEye Inc is a software solution provider delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, it is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the ADP, Tommy Hilfiger, A360 Media, Samsung, Landry's and others. It helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences.

Key Indicators: AudioEye's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AudioEye's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AudioEye's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -15.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AudioEye's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: AudioEye's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

