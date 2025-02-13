Deep Dive Into Ares Comml Real Est Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Ares Comml Real Est (NYSE:ACRE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ares Comml Real Est, revealing an average target of $5.75, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $5.50. Experiencing a 11.54% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Ares Comml Real Est among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $5.50 $6.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $5.50 $6.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $6.00 $7.00

Delving into Ares Comml Real Est's Background

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a specialty finance company and a Real Estate Investment Trust providing commercial real estate loans and related investments. It operates in one segment namely originating and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt-related investments. The group recognizes its revenues through the interest income it receives from loans.

Ares Comml Real Est: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Ares Comml Real Est's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -42.69%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Comml Real Est's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -54.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ares Comml Real Est's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

