Deep Dive Into Archer-Daniels Midland Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.89, with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. A decline of 6.91% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Archer-Daniels Midland by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Underweight $48.00 $50.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $52.00 Salvator Tiano B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $48.00 $54.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $49.00 $51.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Underweight $50.00 $56.00 Salvator Tiano B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $54.00 $63.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Raises Neutral $55.00 $51.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $51.00 $55.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Underweight $56.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Archer-Daniels Midland. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Archer-Daniels Midland compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Archer-Daniels Midland's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Archer-Daniels Midland's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Archer-Daniels Midland Better

Archer-Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

Archer-Daniels Midland: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Archer-Daniels Midland's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archer-Daniels Midland's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Archer-Daniels Midland's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Archer-Daniels Midland's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

