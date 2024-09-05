Deep Dive Into Aptiv Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 4 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Aptiv, revealing an average target of $96.29, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Experiencing a 6.41% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $102.88.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Aptiv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $85.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $86.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $70.00 $75.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $105.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $107.00 $104.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $82.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $105.00 $115.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $104.00 $113.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $110.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $125.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Buy $108.00 $128.00 David Leiker Baird Lowers Neutral $83.00 $90.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $101.00 $118.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $99.00 $107.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $63.00 $78.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $83.00

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. In 2023, Aptiv's top 10 customers accounted for 54% of revenue, all of which were less than 10%. Historically, General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, and Volkswagen, have been the firms largest customers. North America, Europe, and Asia represented approximately 37%, 33%, and 28% of total 2023 revenue, respectively.

Breaking Down Aptiv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Aptiv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aptiv's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.31%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aptiv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

