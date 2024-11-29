Deep Dive Into Applied Mat Stock: Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Applied Mat and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $217.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.87%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Applied Mat among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Outperform $210.00 $220.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $250.00 $260.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $220.00 $235.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $179.00 $185.00 Sidney Ho Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $200.00 $220.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $225.00 $240.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $170.00 $190.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $190.00 $215.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $235.00 $260.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $225.00 $245.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $224.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $217.00 $240.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $210.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Applied Mat's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Applied Mat's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Applied Mat displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

