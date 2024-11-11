Deep Dive Into Applied Mat Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $229.73, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Highlighting a 5.64% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $243.47.

The standing of Applied Mat among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $170.00 $190.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $190.00 $215.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $235.00 $260.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $225.00 $245.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $224.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $217.00 $240.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $210.00 $220.00 Sidney Ho Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $230.00 $260.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $270.00 $275.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $280.00 $300.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $240.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $224.00 $223.00

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Understanding the Numbers: Applied Mat's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Applied Mat displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Mat's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.35, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

