Deep Dive Into APA Stock: Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated APA (NASDAQ:APA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|0
|3
|11
|2
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.0, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 13.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $25.38.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of APA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Devin McDermott
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Underweight
|$21.00
|$20.00
|Scott Gruber
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Neutral
|$18.00
|$15.00
|Mark Lear
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$19.00
|$22.00
|William Janela
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Underperform
|$19.00
|$20.00
|Betty Jiang
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$19.00
|$25.00
|Mark Lear
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$22.00
|$23.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$30.00
|$31.00
|Scott Gruber
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$15.00
|$20.00
|Paul Cheng
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$14.00
|$26.00
|Scott Hanold
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$24.00
|$27.00
|Roger Read
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$23.00
|$25.00
|Betty Jiang
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$25.00
|$27.00
|Scott Gruber
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$20.00
|$24.00
|Arun Jayaram
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$20.00
|$23.00
|John Freeman
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$32.00
|$45.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$31.00
|$33.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for APA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of APA's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on APA analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind APA
APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the U.K. in the North Sea (North Sea). APA also has active development, exploration, and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as exploration interests in Uruguay, Alaska, and other international locations.
APA: Financial Performance Dissected
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.
Positive Revenue Trend: Examining APA's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.11% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.
Net Margin: APA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): APA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.
What Are Analyst Ratings?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
