Deep Dive Into Amprius Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.5, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A 24.44% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Amprius Technologies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $4.00 $10.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $14.00 $15.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Lowers Buy $6.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amprius Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amprius Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Inc is engaged in the production of silicon anodes for high energy density lithium-ion batteries. The company's batteries are used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. All of its revenues is geographically earned in the United States.

Key Indicators: Amprius Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amprius Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 104.96% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Amprius Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -374.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amprius Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -20.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Amprius Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

