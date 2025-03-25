Deep Dive Into American Healthcare REIT Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Healthcare REIT, presenting an average target of $33.75, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a 6.3% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $31.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of American Healthcare REIT among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Aaron Hecht Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Healthcare REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of American Healthcare REIT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering American Healthcare REIT: A Closer Look

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

American Healthcare REIT: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, American Healthcare REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.47% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Healthcare REIT's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcare REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

