Deep Dive Into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $53.5, with a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average represents a 3.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $55.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $53.00 $51.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $51.00 - Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $51.00 - Andrew Berens Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $56.00 $60.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing treatments geared towards cancer and rare genetic disorders of metabolism. The company's primary focus is to develop potentially transformative small-molecule medicines. The clinical development plan for Agios' product candidates includes a precision approach with initial study designs that allow for genetically or biomarker-defined patient populations. The company seeks the potential for proof of concept early in clinical development, along with any potential for accelerated approval.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.35% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1115.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

