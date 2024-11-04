Deep Dive Into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

In the last three months, 24 analysts have published ratings on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $322.83, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average has increased by 5.3% from the previous average price target of $306.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Outperform $298.00 $275.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $310.00 $305.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $329.00 $295.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $384.00 $366.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $371.00 $282.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $305.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $314.00 $307.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $307.00 $295.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $280.00 $248.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $370.00 $198.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Better

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -33.26%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -22.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -761.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 40.24, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

