Deep Dive Into Allison Transmission Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $92.75, along with a high estimate of $109.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average has increased by 13.46% from the previous average price target of $81.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Allison Transmission by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $100.00 $80.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Neutral $109.00 $97.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $72.00 $63.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $87.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Allison Transmission. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allison Transmission compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Allison Transmission's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Allison Transmission is the largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles. The company's automatic transmissions allow customers to achieve better fuel and operator efficiency than less expensive manual and automated manual transmissions. Allison serves several end markets, including on- and off-highway equipment and military vehicles. Its on-highway business has about 60%global marketshare. The company's transmissions can be found in Class 4-8 trucks, buses, and a limited number of large passenger vehicles (heavy-duty pickup trucks and motor homes). Allison also produces electric hybrid propulsion systems and is developing e-powertrains.

Understanding the Numbers: Allison Transmission's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Allison Transmission's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allison Transmission's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allison Transmission's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allison Transmission's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, Allison Transmission faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

